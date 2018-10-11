LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A newspaper reports that a suburban Chicago police officer let an officer from a nearby community that he’d pulled over call for a ride rather than take him into custody even though a test showed his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

The Lake County News-Sun reports the squad car dashboard camera footage and video footage obtained in response to an open records request show the November 2017 traffic stop of Waukegan Police Officer Daniel Ramirez by Libertyville Officer Richard Kelly.

After the blood test and after police confirmed Ramirez’s job status, video footage shows Ramirez being allowed to take an Uber home and another officer parking his car.

The paper reports Ramirez wasn’t charged and he declined to comment. It also reports that in 2017 there were two similar incidents in Lake County.





