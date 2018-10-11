AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl has received at least 56 ½ years in prison.

The Summit County prosecutor said after 32-year-old Darnell Bitting’s sentencing Wednesday she hoped it would bring Janaya Swain’s family some peace. A jury convicted Bitting of murder and other charges Friday.

Prosecutors said Bitting stood on his front porch and fired an AK-47 assault rifle at Janaya’s mother, who was trying to retrieve belongings and had broken out windows when he wouldn’t answer the door.

The shot missed and struck Janaya in the head as she sat in her mother’s car with her grandmother and three young siblings.

Bitting testified he thought he was under attack. His attorneys called it a warning shot.





