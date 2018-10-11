OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs plans to build a new veterans center in southern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoman reports that the agency announced on Wednesday that a new Ardmore facility will replace the city’s existing center.

Doug Elliott is the department’s executive director. He says the century-old Ardmore center needs to be replaced before it becomes more antiquated.

Elliott says the agency plans to file a grant application by the end of the year and should hear back from the federal government by August. The federal government typically pays for about 65 percent of state Veterans Affairs projects.

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission also plans to close a veterans center in Talihina. The commission will meet later this month to decide where to build a new center.

