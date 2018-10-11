NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) - A collision between a Utah Transit Authority train and a minivan disrupted passenger train service at a crossing in the Salt Lake City area Thursday morning.

Media outlets report that the minivan’s driver was the only person in that vehicle and suffered only minor injuries and that nobody on the Frontrunner train was hurt.

A bus bridge was established for train service between Woods Cross and North Temple.





