ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) - Officials in a northern New Jersey town have suspend a police chief who was recorded saying he would like to kill the former borough council president.

The Englewood Cliffs Borough Council voted unanimously Wednesday to place Michael Cioffi on unpaid leave for 120 days, which would take him to his mandatory retirement date in January.

Cioffi was captured on tapes that he made himself saying he’d like to kill former council president Carrol McMorrow, but can’t. McMorrow resigned last week, citing the borough’s inaction.

Cioffi’s lawyer says he was joking in the tapes, which emerged during the initial phase of a lawsuit Cioffi filed against the borough. He’s suing the town’s mayor over being forced to use his vacation time before his retirement.





