EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Police in El Paso say officers fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a police station when the man arrived there with a handgun.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo says the man was shot about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after being confronted by officers. Carrillo says no officers were injured.

The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.

Carrillo said the man was linked to calls police received earlier Wednesday, but declined to provide details.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.





