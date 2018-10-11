AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Authorities have identified the 34-year-old inmate who was found dead at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says Moises Pujols, of Skowhegan, was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning during a routine check of inmates.

Correctional officers attempted CPR, but Pujols could not be revived. His cause of death remains under investigation.

Court records show Pujols was convicted in 2016 of felony domestic assault and sentenced to four years in prison with 18 months to serve.

He was arrested June 13 for violating the terms of his probation.

State Police is investigating the death, and the sheriff’s office is conducting its own internal investigation.





