WINDHAM, Maine (AP) - A South Carolina man is accused of shooting his best friend with a gun loaded with rubber bullets in an argument about the friend’s wife.

The Portland Press Herald reports 43-year-old Ace Haseltine was released Tuesday from Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 bail. He’s charged with elevated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting Galen Gullatt on Sept. 29 in Windham.

Haseltine told the newspaper he used the gun after an argument escalated into a brawl. It was unclear who owned the gun. His friend was struck three times.

Rubber bullets are less lethal than standard bullets and are often used in riot control. However, they have been blamed for serious injury and death.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.