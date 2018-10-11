RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont say a Rutland man harassed a woman he was ordered not to contact in person and threw a kitten at her.

The 39-year-old man was cited to appear in court Wednesday in Rutland on multiple counts. The Rutland Herald reports charges include disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violating court-ordered conditions of release from custody.

Rutland Police Officer Tyler Billings says he was dispatched Monday and learned the suspect “barged” into the victim’s home and threw a cat at her. The woman says the cat was not hers.

Billings says he later encountered the man Monday night, and he resisted arrest from officers.

