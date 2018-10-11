BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police officials have identified a man killed in a triple shooting in Alabama.

AL.com reports Birmingham police officials identified the person killed in the shooting Thursday as Skyler Lewis. He was 24.

Officers had been dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. to a home in Ensley. Once on the scene, police found Lewis lying unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says a second male victim was also found wounded inside the house. Al.com reports he was taken to a hospital, where he’s in critical condition. Williams says it was determined that a woman had been injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital and released by Thursday.

Williams says investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.





