CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a drive-by shooting has killed one woman and injured another outside a convenience store in Cleveland.

City police say the shooting around 10:30 Wednesday night killed 29-year-old Tierra East and injured a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the elbow.

Police say East and a group of family members were standing in the parking lot of the convenience store when a car drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting. East was taken to a hospital where she died. The other woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her name and condition were not immediately available.

Authorities said Thursday that no arrests had been made in the case.





