LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man fatally injured in a Lincoln house explosion intentionally caused the blast of natural gas so he could kill his wife as well.

Jim and Jeanne Jasa died weeks after the April 14, 2017, explosion that destroyed their home and damaged nearly three dozen more in the neighborhood.

On Thursday Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister (BLEYE’-meye’-stur) characterized the explosion as a murder-suicide. The State Fire Marshal’s Agency ruled out an external gas leak as the cause, and police concluded natural gas provider Black Hills Energy wasn’t responsible.

Relatives have filed claims against the city, Lancaster County and Black Hills, alleging negligence. One of their attorneys, Brian Jorde (JOR’-dee), says he and his client need to review the investigation findings with police before deciding whether to press the claim.





