LITCHFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire Catholic school principal who prosecutors say stole thousands from the school is heading to prison.

Shannon Dannible, the former principal at Litchfield’s St. Francis of Assisi School, pleaded no contest to a theft charge Wednesday. WMUR-TV reports prosecutors say Dannible, for over a period of four years, stole more than $152,000 earmarked for school trips and lunches.

Dannible apologized in court and says she has a long history of mental health problems. The judge told her the crime deserves at least 1 ½ years in prison.

The former principal was also ordered to pay $152,000 in restitution after her release.

