IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor will request a review to determine whether an Iowa social worker should be charged with a crime for giving false testimony in child welfare cases.

Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says he’ll refer the case involving former Iowa Department of Human Services employee Chelsie Gray to another agency for investigation.

Dalen says he’s trying to determine which office should handle the inquiry to ensure “this potential criminal matter can be evaluated fairly and independently.” He says his office shouldn’t be involved since it uncovered Gray’s false statements and brought them to the court’s attention.

A judge in June found Gray told “lies and misrepresentations” during a proceeding in which parents were unfairly stripped of their rights to four children. She falsely claimed she routinely visited the family as required and spoke to the children’s teachers.

Until The Associated Press reported the ruling Tuesday, Gray had apparently avoided any consequences. She resigned from DHS last month.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.