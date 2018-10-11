KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Honolulu prosecutors have declined to file charges against a former Big Island police detective who authorities believed was involved in the theft of drug evidence.

West Hawaii Today reports Honolulu prosecutors were asked to review the case, finding that the evidence did not support criminal charges.

Hawaii County police began an investigation after cocaine in the Hilo evidence storage facility was found to be lighter than reported when it was first booked into the facility. Police also found other anomalies following an evidence audit.

Police say the investigation looked at a sworn employee as a person of interest for the missing evidence. Police never released the employee’s name, but the officer was placed on leave and later retired.

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com





