DETROIT (AP) - The Archdiocese of Detroit says an 83-year-old retired priest has been restricted from any public ministry due to credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The archdiocese announced Wednesday the Archdiocesan Review Board has deemed credible allegations involving Robert Witkowski dating back to the early years of his ministry. The archdiocese says it’s shared the allegations with authorities and added his name to the archdiocese’s list of clergy credibly accused of abuse.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Witkowski had a lawyer.

Witkowski was ordained in 1961 and served at several parishes. He retired in 2013.

The announcement was made a week after investigators collected records as part of a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests . The archdiocese says, however, its announcement had nothing to do with the state investigation.





