FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont school district has spent more than $275,000 on security upgrades in the months after police say they thwarted a school shooting plot.

WCAX-TV reports the Addison-Rutland district has added resource officers, security cameras and completed exterior renovations since Jack Sawyer’s arrest in February.

Authorities say the former Fair Haven Union High School student planned a shooting at the school in a series of diary entries.

Schools superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell says she thinks about school security “every single day.” She says the district is working to ensure students, faculty and staff are safe.

Sawyer faces misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening and carrying a weapon with the intent of harming another person. The most serious charge of attempted murder was dropped.





