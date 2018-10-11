FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Arizona are seeking three male suspects who used an all-terrain vehicle to steal an ATM from a business in Fort Mohave.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to identify the suspects who wore motorcycle-type helmets as they used a four-door ATV to pull open the business’ door and then loaded the ATM on the back of the ATV and drove away early Wednesday morning.

The ATV was described as red and black in color.

Fort Mohave is 85 miles (137 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.