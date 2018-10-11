ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis chiropractor has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $350,000 for a scheme that involved bribing police officers to get information used to solicit clients.

Mitchell Davis was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in December and has paid $696,000 in restitution to 12 insurance companies that overpaid for unnecessary and unauthorized services.

Federal prosecutors say Davis and his wife, Galina Davis, used nonpublic information from St. Louis police accident reports to solicit clients. Mitchell Davis pressured some clients into exaggerating symptoms to increase insurance payouts.

Galina Davis and two former police officers have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Two other former officers are awaiting trial.

Investigators say the officers earned $5 to $15 for each report illegally provided to the couple.





