NEW YORK (AP) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 71-year-old man with alleged mob ties at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx.

Authorities say Bushawn Shelton, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday on conspiracy to commit murder for hire and possession of a weapon charges in the Oct. 4 slaying of Sylvester Zottola, of the Bronx.

Prosecutors say Shelton was a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang. They say police found a loaded gun and $45,000 in cash at Shelton’s home. A message left with his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

Authorities say Zottola had ties to the Bonanno crime family. He was gun downed while sitting in his vehicle. His 41-year-old son, Salvatore Zottola, survived a shooting in July.





