ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A Rochester teenager has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the shooting of an on-duty police officer last year.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office says 17-year-old Tykyal Glover pleaded guilty Thursday to assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors say the then-16-year-old Glover was exchanging gunfire on a city street with an 18-year-old man on June 24, 2017, when he shot Officer Jeremy Nash, who was in an unmarked patrol car responding to an unrelated 911 call.

Nash was struck in the head and body with multiple pellets fired from Glover’s shotgun. Nash has since recovered.

Glover faces up to 18 years in prison at his Nov. 19 sentencing.

The other teen charged in the case, Kamiu Blake, pleaded guilty last July to assault and was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison.





