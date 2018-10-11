ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A 19-year-old western New York charged with killing two other young men and setting fire to their vehicle has pleaded not guilty during a court appearance.

Mason Earle, of Hamlin, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and arson charges during Thursday’s proceeding in Monroe County Court in Rochester.

Authorities say Earle shot 20-year-old Alexander Burrow and 18-year-old Bruce Kane, whose bodies were found Sept. 10 in a burned-out car parked outside a warehouse in the town of Hamlin, 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Rochester.

Police have said the slayings were drug-related.

All three men graduated from Brockport High School, including Kane, who received his diploma in June. Police say the men were acquaintances.

Earle is being held in the county jail without bail. A phone message left with his lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.