BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for running over a man with her minivan on Montana’s Crow Indian Reservation.

The Billings Gazette reports Vernelle Badbear entered her plea Thursday for the November 2016 death of 38-year-old Freman Bends, of Benteen. Badbear faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say she drove over Bends after the two argued about his drinking. They were in a relationship at the time, and Badbear was angry with Bends for drinking when he was supposed to be watching the children.

Bends left the house near Wyola and began walking down a road before Badbear followed him with her van.

A highway worker found Bends‘ body eight days later.

