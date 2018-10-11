SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who allegedly made threatening statements at a motel in western Indiana was fatally shot after pointing a gun at officers.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Days Inn motel in Sullivan.

State police say they responded along with Sullivan officers following reports of a disorderly woman who refused to leave the motel. Officers spotted her in a hallway, but she ran into her room and locked the door. Officers soon went into the room, but left after seeing that she had a gun.

Police evacuated the motel and SWAT team members later went into the room. They say she pointed the gun at the SWAT team and was fatally shot.

Her name wasn’t immediately released. An autopsy was planned Thursday and the shooting is under investigation.





