BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts woman will spend 18 months in prison for diverting more than $229,000 from her former employer into her personal accounts.

The Newburyport Daily News reports that 40-year-old Kelly Lynch was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to pay full restitution.

Prosecutors say the Salisbury woman worked for a small company near Boston, and she had access to their checkbook, bookkeeping software and online bank accounts.

Authorities say Lynch forged checks from the company and transferred payments online to her personal credit cards soon after she was hired in April 2017.

Lynch was fired in January after her employer discovered she was vacationing in Las Vegas when she said she was sick.

Lynch was arrested in February, and she pleaded guilty to bank fraud in July.

___

Information from: The Daily News of Newburyport (Mass.), http://www.newburyportnews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.