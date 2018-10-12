SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington state man who served three years in federal prison for an $800,000 fraud - only to steal $12.7 million in a different scam after his release - has now been sentenced to a much longer term of 15 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says that from shortly after his release from prison in 2010 until last year, 47-year-old Sung “Laurence” Hong and his 42-year-old wife, Hyun Joo Hong, defrauded at least 55 clients who thought they were investment advisers. Both were sentenced Wednesday; Hyun Joo Hong received six years.

The couple lost some of the money trading, but they used some the rest on personal expenses that included a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Clyde Hill, east of Seattle; a 45-foot yacht; and on luxury vehicles including a Maserati and a Lamborghini.

Federal prosecutors said one church in California invested $1 million with the Hongs and lost about $300,000 on a single trade. Another couple allowed the Hongs to manage their $180,000 in retirement funds only to lose $100,000 within less than a year.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.