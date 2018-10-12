ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 17-year-old has been charged with killing a St. Louis business owner near the victim’s home.

KSDK-TV reports that first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges were filed Friday against Jarvis Campbell. Charging documents say Campbell admitted to shooting 36-year-old Jacob Hudson during a police interview. Hudson was found dead around 10 a.m. Saturday. He owned and operated Hudson’s Heating & Cooling.

No attorney is listed for Campbell in online court records.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com





