MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two women have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an Alabama man last week.

News outlets reported that 24-year-old Shanterrica Goldsby and 29-year-old Lucy Smith have been charged in the death of 27-year-old Terry Tallie in Montgomery.

Investigators say the stemmed from a dispute between Tallie and his ex-girlfriend.

Capt. Regina Duckett said officers were called to a home Oct. 3 and found Tallie had been shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Duckett said the women were arrested late last week, but the charges were not released until Thursday because of investigative reasons. It was not known if the women have attorneys yet.





