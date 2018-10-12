GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say two Iowa residents were arrested in south-central Nebraska after a state trooper found several pounds of marijuana in their car.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the trooper pulled over the car around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, just west of Grand Island on Interstate 80. The patrol says a subsequent search turned up 37 pounds (16.8 kilograms) of marijuana and other drug items.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old James Chase and his passenger as 25-year-old Charitie Olson. Both live in Des Moines.

They’ve been charged with possession of drugs for sale and related drug crimes. Attempts to reach his attorney Friday were unsuccessful. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

The next court hearing for Chase and Olson is scheduled for Nov. 2.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.