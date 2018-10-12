HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state House Democrat negotiating legislation to help victims of child sexual abuse is rejecting an approach recently circulated by the top-ranking Senate Republican.

Rep. Mark Rozzi said Friday “prepare for war,” referring to the two-page document he received Thursday from the office of Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati.

The House last month voted for a 2-year window for abuse victims to file civil lawsuits over claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits in state law.

Scarnati’s outline doesn’t include such a window.

A state investigative grand jury report issued in August found that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests abused children over decades. It recommended a window.

A Scarnati aide says the document is meant to “continue good faith conversations.”

The Senate could vote next week.

This story has been corrected to say that Rozzi said “prepare for war,” not “this is war.”





