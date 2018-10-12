HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A state House Democrat negotiating legislation to help victims of child sexual abuse is rejecting an approach recently circulated by the top-ranking Senate Republican.
Rep. Mark Rozzi said Friday “prepare for war,” referring to the two-page document he received Thursday from the office of Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati.
The House last month voted for a 2-year window for abuse victims to file civil lawsuits over claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits in state law.
Scarnati’s outline doesn’t include such a window.
A state investigative grand jury report issued in August found that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests abused children over decades. It recommended a window.
A Scarnati aide says the document is meant to “continue good faith conversations.”
The Senate could vote next week.
___
This story has been corrected to say that Rozzi said “prepare for war,” not “this is war.”
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.