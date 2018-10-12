YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents say four people, including a migrant from Mexico, were caught trying to smuggle meth and a stolen firearm near the California-Arizona border.

Authorities say they arrested three U.S. citizens and a migrant early Thursday at an immigration checkpoint on Highway 95 near Yuma.

According to a news release, agents observed two members of the group walking around the checkpoint before getting into a vehicle occupied by the other two.

Agents stopped the car and learned one of the people walking near the checkpoint was a migrant in the country illegally.

They also found two backpacks filled with 22 pounds of methamphetamine. The group also had a stolen 9mm handgun.

The suspects, who are all between the ages of 21 and 25, were taken into custody.





