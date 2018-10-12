COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Air National Guard will soon have its first female brigadier general.

A guard release says Col. Rebecca O’Connor will become brigadier general in the Ohio Air National Guard during a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon in Columbus.

O’Connor also will become the guard’s chief of staff.

The guard says O’Connor has served in numerous operational and staff positions and commanded units at the squadron and group level. She has served as commander of the 124th Intelligence Squadron and the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group.

O’Connor also served as vice commander of the 178th Wing at the Springfield Air National Guard Base.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.