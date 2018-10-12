A Turkish court ruled Friday that American Pastor Andrew Brunson is free to return to the U.S., according to several media reports.

The decision will mark a step toward improved relations between the U.S. and Turkey. The two NATO allies were caught in an economic battle as tensions worsened.

Mr. Brunson was arrested by the Turkish government more than a year ago on terrorism charges. The government argued that the American paster was involved in the failed 2016 military coup, which Mr. Brunson and the U.S. denied.

President Trump cheered the decision on Twitter.

Working very hard on Pastor Brunson! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.