GANN VALLEY, S.D. (AP) - Arrest warrants have been issued in Buffalo County for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in equipment.

The Daily Republic reports that 22-year-old William Langstraat, of Stickney, and 44-year-old Tyler Naser, of Gann Valley, allegedly stole numerous items from a fencing company. Court documents show the items include an electric generator, log chains, a marine battery and chain binders.

The two men face felony theft-related charges in the case handled by the state Department of Criminal Investigation. They each could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

