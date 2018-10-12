LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities have identified two Las Vegas police officers involved in a fatal shooting.

A statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Officers Kenneth Pilette and Chad Betts were involved in a shooting Wednesday that happened after a three-car crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed as 21-year-old Las Vegas resident Kenneth Busse Jr. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Las Vegas police say after the crash, when officers arrived at the scene, Busse opened fire after grabbing a gun that was hidden in a bush.

Police say Busse went for the gun after he refused a sobriety test. Police say Busse appeared to be under the influence.

Two officers shot back at Busse, hitting and killing him.

Witnesses say they saw Busse hide the gun before officers arrived.





