SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire in Sparks.

Flames and smoke were pouring from the house when firefighters arrived about 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the two-story residence in east Sparks near the Northern Nevada Medical Center.

One person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. But firefighters were unable to search the home thoroughly because the fire had severely damaged its structural integrity.

Sparks police confirmed Friday one person was found dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Neighboring residences were evacuated but fire crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

Anyone with information should contact Sparks Police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.





