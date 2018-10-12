BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed the leader of North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to be the next U.S. marshal for the District of North Dakota.

President Donald Trump nominated Dallas Carlson in March. U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp say he was confirmed Thursday.

Carlson has worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years, including 29 years at BCI. He’s been the agency’s director since 2011.

Duties of the U.S. marshal include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing seized assets, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.