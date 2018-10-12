PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - Police on the Big Island say officers have shot and killed a woman who rammed a stolen vehicle into them.
Police say Puna patrol officers were conducting routine beat checks early Friday when they saw a Toyota 4-Runner parked on a dirt trail near the ocean.
As officers were exiting their Chevy Tahoe, the 4-Runner suddenly reversed quickly and rammed the front end of the police SUV, knocking one officer out of the vehicle.
Police say the 4-Runner rammed the police vehicle numerous times. Three officers fired at and in to the 4-Runner, killing the 26-year-old woman driving it.
A 22-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat wasn’t injured.
Police say the 4-Runner was reported stolen Sunday in Hilo.
The officers are now on administrative leave.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.