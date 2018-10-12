By - Associated Press - Friday, October 12, 2018

MIAMI (AP) - A Florida check casher has pleaded guilty to laundering over $100 million in proceeds of health care, mortgage and identity theft tax refund fraud.

Federal prosecutors in Miami say 53-year-old Evelio Suarez pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of money laundering. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Court documents say Suarez controlled a chain of check-cashing stores in Hialeah. From 2013 to 2015, Suarez caused the cashing of checks that he knew were the proceeds of fraudulent activity.

Suarez cashed individual fraudulent Medicare checks exceeding $200,000 and individual U.S. Treasury tax refund checks exceeding $150,000 on numerous occasions.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide