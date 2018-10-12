RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A city employee in North Carolina is accused of molesting a child and withholding her passport.

The News & Observer reports that 57-year-old Luis Andres Fuentes is charged with molesting an 11-year-old girl on six different occasions from January to July. Raleigh city spokesman John Boyette says Fuentes is a senior maintenance technician with city’s solid waste services department.

Police say Fuentes had the child’s passport, other important documents and $3,500, which were supposed to be used to send the girl to Mexico if her father was deported. Fuentes told the father he wouldn’t return the money and documents until the sexual abuse allegations were resolved.

Fuentes was taken to jail Wednesday. The newspaper didn’t include comment from his attorney.

