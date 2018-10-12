VAN BUREN, Ind. (AP) - A judge has placed a former Indiana town marshal on house arrest ahead of his trial on charges that he allegedly took medication from a home while in uniform.

The Chronicle-Tribune reports this week’s update came after Donald R. Bosley admitted to leaving the state and consuming controlled substances without a prescription.

Prosecutors had sought to have Bosley jailed after state police said he took prescription pain pills from his mother’s house on Sept. 27 and left the state earlier this month. They said he’d violated bond. His trial is Jan. 28.

The Van Buren town marshal was arrested in July on burglary and theft charges. A Van Buren resident told police he recognized Bosley on video surveillance.

Van Buren is located about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Information from: Chronicle-Tribune, http://www.chronicle-tribune.com





