FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been convicted of fatally shooting another man outside a strip club.

A Lee County State Attorney’s Office news release says 23-year-old Kahleel Jacques Perez was found guilty this week of second-degree murder. He faces a possible life sentence at a Nov. 26 hearing.

Authorities say 34-year-old Rogerio Melo Anjos and a friend were trying to drive away from Scarlett’s Cabaret in Fort Myers in April 2017 when three men started hitting their car. Anjos and his friend got out of the car and started arguing with the other men. The argument escalated, and Perez shot Anjos, who later died at a hospital.





