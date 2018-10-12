ROME, Ga. (AP) - A former Georgia Department of Corrections officer has pleaded guilty to taking money from an inmate to smuggle drugs into Hays State Prison.

A Thursday statement by U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says 34-year-old Tiffany Cook, of Summerville, is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 21. Cook is set to go before U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Pak says Cook began working for the GDC in May 2010. The department learned from an inmate this year that Cook was being paid to smuggle methamphetamine and marijuana into the Trion prison.

On July 9, officers detained and searched Cook, finding more than 118 grams of methamphetamine and more than 150 grams of marijuana in Cook’s vaginal cavity and bra.





