GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) - The owner of a now-closed Connecticut restaurant who was originally charged with sexually assaulting two women will serve two years in prison after pleading no contest to a reduced charge.

The Hartford Courant reports that 39-year-old Julian Rodriquez was sentenced Thursday after his conviction for unlawful restraint.

He originally faced sex assault charges after two women told police they were assaulted after being given drinks that incapacitated them.

Rodriguez owned Jalisco, the Glastonbury restaurant where the alleged assaults took place.

Prosecutor Richard Rubino says he sought a plea deal due to issues with the evidence.

He says it’s unclear who poured the drinks, and there was no evidence the drinks were drugged.

Rubino says one woman waited several days to report the alleged assault, and police couldn’t gather physical evidence.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.