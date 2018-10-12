ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois man who spent 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit is suing the city of Rockford and more than 20 current and former police officers.

The Rockford Register Star reports that John Horton filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rockford. The lawsuit alleges Horton was convicted after police “manipulated witnesses, fabricated evidence, and withheld evidence that would have demonstrated Horton’s innocence.”

Horton was imprisoned for the 1993 armed robbery and slaying of Arthur Castaneda at a Rockford restaurant. Clifton English Jr. has confessed to committing the crime. Prosecutors dropped the charges against Horton last year.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and doesn’t specify damages.

Rockford’s Legal Director Nick Meyer didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com





