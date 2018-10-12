LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana couple who say a neighbor intentionally ran over their 20-year-old black Labrador are seeking criminal charges.

Steve Forrester of LaPorte tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he saw his four dogs in his neighbor’s yard on Oct. 5 and called them back to his property. Kenzie, who was deaf, stayed sitting in the yard. Forrester alleges his neighbor ran over the dog, who was later euthanized because of her injuries.

A LaPorte County Sheriff’s report says the neighbor called police after he ran over the dog and alleged that Forrester was threatening him. The report says the neighbor told officers it was an accident.

A case detective and prosecutor are discussing whether to charge the man.

The police report says Monique Forrester was charged with property damage after driving her car into the neighbor’s fence.

