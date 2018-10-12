INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a man’s child molestation convictions months after they were overturned by a state appeals court.

Thirty-two-year-old David A. “Bobby” Wright was convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing two children.

The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the Hartford City man’s convictions in January after finding that a Blackford County judge shouldn’t have considered Wright’s incriminating statements to investigators following an improper FBI search in which his computers were seized.

But The Star Press reports that the high court disagreed and affirmed Wright’s convictions last week.

The court unanimously found that because Wright didn’t make his incriminating statements until three days after the search, he didn’t “have to make a split-second on whether to speak with police” yet didn’t seek advice from an attorney or others.

