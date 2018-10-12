COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent from western Iowa has resigned during an investigation into misconduct allegations that are being withheld from the public.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety says Ashley Jones-Goodsell resigned Friday, following a 10-year career.

The spokesman, Sgt. Nathan Ludwig, says Jones-Goodsell was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 1.

He and other department officials haven’t responded to questions and an open records request about the reason for her leave and nature of the misconduct investigation.

Jones-Goodsell had said earlier this week that she had done nothing wrong and was being represented by a labor union during the investigation.

She confirmed Friday that she had resigned from her job, which paid $69,000 this year, but said she wasn’t yet ready to comment further.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.