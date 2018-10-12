OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Johnson County prosecutors have charged a 45-year-old Olathe man with leaving the scene of a crash that killed two young men in Overland Park.

Bradley Woodworth is charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident. His bond is set at $100,000.

Woodworth is accused of driving away from a wreck Saturday that killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Investigators say a vehicle apparently hit Siebuhr’s car and pushed it into a head-on collision with Bloskey’s vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports a decade ago Woodworth, the father of twin boys, was the subject of a community fund-raising campaign after losing his job as a senior software support specialist at Garmin Ltd. while he was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia.

