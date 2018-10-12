SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man hired to help kill another man’s estranged wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Anthony Edward Bridget was convicted in April of murder.

Investigators said Bridget restrained the teenage son of Ariet Girgis while another man stabbed her to death in Sept. 2004.

Prosecutors said Bridget was hired by the victim’s husband, Magdi Girgis.

City News Service reports Friday that the actual killer has never been found.

Magdi Girgis received a life sentence in 2014.





